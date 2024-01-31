10 Blingy Saree Looks of Preity Zinta For Wedding Season
Preity Zinta looked like a glamorous ray of sunshine in a yellow work saree with sparkly borders.
Preity Zinta stole our hearts in her pretty pink saree with silver work on the borders. The saree is perfect for making a statement at an Indian wedding.
Preity Zinta slays in a black velvet saree with jalli border work and jhumkas.
Preity Zinta's sheer red saree with deep neckline blouse is perfect to go all big and glamourous at a wedding.
Preity Zinta set modern-day fashion goals in a white sheer saree with a tube blouse. The breathtaking blingy saree came with glittery work.
Preity Zinta's georgette saree with ethnic patch borderwork will definitely add the oomph factor to your appearance.
Preity Zinta shows how black can never go wrong. The blingy black saree with a matching blouse is perfect for a cocktail, ring ceremony or any pre-wedding festivity.
Preity Zinta paired her yellow saree with a matching blouse and gold jewellery. She kept it fully desi with a dainty black bindi.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kriti Kharbanda's 8 Party Looks That You Must Add In Your Wardrobe