10 Bollywood-Inspired Eye Makeup Trends For 2024
Priyanka Chopra wore blue on her eyes, from a basic eyeliner to a full-blown gradient shadow with hints of purple.
Get sparkly golden shimmer and a complementary base with brushed-up brows like Alia Bhatt.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's blue smokey eyes are an unconventional but quite a statement for 2024. Don't forget to add blue eyeliner!
Choose kohl-rimmed eyes like Deepika Padukone to let the eyes do the talking. The makeup is perfect for traditional Indian outfits.
Disha Patani's glittery ombre eye makeup is so 2024, and we love it!
Mrunal Thakur creates a powerful statement with her unconventional sparkly eye makeup. Create that contrasting wing with shimmer.
Make a stellar statement in bold blue kajal, and don't miss the waterline like Kriti Sanon.
Create magic with Deepika Padukone's super black Kajal nude eye shadow.
Sonam Kapoor's smokey eye makeup is a classic style that will never run out of style.
