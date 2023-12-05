10 Books for Better Understanding Of Mental Health
05 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Coping with Anxiety: 10 Simple Ways to Relieve Anxiety, Fear & Worry by Edmund J. Bourne
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy by David D. Burns, MD
Feelings Buried Alive Never Die by Karol K. Truman
I Thought It Was Just Me (But It Isn’t)_ Making the Journey from ‘What Will People Think: to ‘I Am Enough’ by Brené Brown
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You’re Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are by Brené Brown
The Resilience Breakthrough: 27 Tools for Turning Adversity into Action by Christian Moore
The Six Pillars of Self-Esteem: The Definitive Work on Self-Esteem by the Leading Pioneer in the Field by Nathaniel Branden
When Panic Attacks: The New, Drug-Free Anxiety Therapy That Can Change Your Life by David D. Burns, MD
You Are a Badass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life by Jen Sincero
You Can Heal Your Life and Love Yourself, Heal Your Life Workbook by Louise Hay
