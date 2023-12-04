Attentive: Highly intelligent people are more into observing, listening, and scrutinising rather than presenting or showing.
Tahir Qureshi
Compassionate: Highly intelligent people are sensitive to others and interested in learning more about people.
Creativity: Intelligence and creativity are independent of each other but high IQ people use both together to achieve their goals.
Curiosity: They are very inquisitive with avid curiosity and this is how they keep on learning new stuff.
Easily Handle Challenges: Given their high IQ, they just create the solutions to the most challenging situations.
Funny And Humorous: A study found that comedy writers and stand-up comedians have high verbal intelligence scores.
Managing Emotions: Highly intelligent people are very good at hiding their sadness but have high emotional intelligence for others.
Modesty: They underestimate their skills and talents because they achieve most difficult tasks with ease.
Open-minded: They are eager to learn more no matter how much they already know and learn from any source.
Solitude: Smarter people tend to be alone and spend time with themselves learning and acquiring more knowledge.
