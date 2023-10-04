Betta fish: It is an inexpensive pet that’s very easy to care for. You just have to take care of their tank, filter, thermometer, and heater.
03 Oct, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Budgie: They love to talk and socialize with those around them. They are cheerful birds and inexpensive to care for.
Butterfly: A cost-effective pet that requires very little care with a butterfly growing kit.
Corn snake: It doesn’t cost much and you can take care of it with an affordable budget.
Emperor scorpion: An ideal pet for people who don’t have much time or affection to offer. And it’s not especially dangerous.
Goldfish: They are both low-cost and low-maintenance. Its presence will add more colour to your place.
Guinea pig: They are cute and popular with kids. The maintenance costs are very much reasonable.
Hamster: They are very cute and love running on their wheel and also one of the least expensive rodents you can own.
Hermit crab: Hermit crab is a little, shelled creature that prefers to have company.
Tarantula: Don’t go by its appearance or reputation. They make excellent pets who require affordable maintenance.
