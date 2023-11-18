From Citronella to Tulsi or Holy Basil, keep mosquitoes at bay with these 10 common houseplants that repel the pesky insects. These plants emit natural scents that mosquitoes find offensive, making them an effective way to keep your home mosquito-free.

18 Nov, 2023

Gazi Abbas Shahid

Herb of Grace Or Grace Plant

Lemon Balm

Origanum Majorana Or Marwa

Rosemary

Lemongrass

African Marigold

Tulsi or Holy Basil

Catnip Or Nepeta

Citronella Odomos

Common Mint

Geranium

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shubman Gill's Net Worth- Get a Glimpse of Cricketer's Assets and Luxurious Lifestyle 

 Find Out More