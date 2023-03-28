Dal bati churma is known for its crunchy batis immersed in ghee, spicy daal and sweet churma.
28 Mar, 2023
Kalmi Vada is an authentic Rajasthani snack that offers a blend of chana dal with green chillies, onion and spices.
Ker Sangari is a wild berry growing in the heart of the Thar Desert. It is put together to curate an authentic yet tangy Rajasthani Sabzi.
Chhach is a must-have masala drink in the desert climate and extreme weather conditions in Rajasthan.
Rajasthani food platters are almost incomplete without gattas; Rajasthan has a variety of Gatte preparations like shahi and masala.
Mirchi badas are perfect answers to complement evening tea or morning breakfast. The hot and spicy badas are scrumptiously delicious.
The taste of crispy bajra roti goes well with the lehsun and onion chutney. Bajra is one of the most popular dishes in Rajasthan.
Mawa Kachoris are stuffed with mawa with crispy dry fruits and served hot, to make mornings sweet and perfect!
Ghevar is one of the crown dishes of Rajasthan that comes in various forms and shapes.
Choorma Ladoo is a famous Rajasthani food and is also popular in Gujarat. This scrumptious dish is a blend of wheat flour, jaggery and desi ghee.
