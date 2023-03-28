Daal Baati Churma

Dal bati churma is known for its crunchy batis immersed in ghee, spicy daal and sweet churma.

28 Mar, 2023

Tanya Garg

Kalmi Vada

Kalmi Vada is an authentic Rajasthani snack that offers a blend of chana dal with green chillies, onion and spices.

28 Mar, 2023

Ker Sangri

Ker Sangari is a wild berry growing in the heart of the Thar Desert. It is put together to curate an authentic yet tangy Rajasthani Sabzi.

28 Mar, 2023

Chhach

Chhach is a must-have masala drink in the desert climate and extreme weather conditions in Rajasthan.

28 Mar, 2023

Gatte Ki Sabji

Rajasthani food platters are almost incomplete without gattas; Rajasthan has a variety of Gatte preparations like shahi and masala.

28 Mar, 2023

Mirchi Bada

Mirchi badas are perfect answers to complement evening tea or morning breakfast. The hot and spicy badas are scrumptiously delicious.

28 Mar, 2023

Bajre ki Roti

The taste of crispy bajra roti goes well with the lehsun and onion chutney. Bajra is one of the most popular dishes in Rajasthan.

28 Mar, 2023

Mawa Kachori

Mawa Kachoris are stuffed with mawa with crispy dry fruits and served hot, to make mornings sweet and perfect!

28 Mar, 2023

Ghevar

Ghevar is one of the crown dishes of Rajasthan that comes in various forms and shapes.

28 Mar, 2023

Choorma Ladoo

Choorma Ladoo is a famous Rajasthani food and is also popular in Gujarat. This scrumptious dish is a blend of wheat flour, jaggery and desi ghee.

28 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Best Smartphones Available Under Rs 30,000 in India

 Find Out More