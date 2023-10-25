10 Delicious South Indian Snacks to Enjoy
Vada is a South Indian deep-fried dish served hot with coconut chutney.
Upma is a porridge-like dish made with veggies, mustard seeds and peanuts.
Sambar is made from toor dal, vegetables and some Indian spices.
Masala Dosa stuffed with masala aloo and hot served with chutney and sambar.
Hyderabadi Biryani is also a South Indian dish to add to your list.
Idli is one of the famous South Indian dishes made with rice and lentils.
Rasam is a light and spicy soup popular in South India.
Kerala Prawn Curry is also known as Malabar curry with cooked prawns and coconut milk.
Onion Uttapam is made from a batter of rice with lentils, onions and tomatoes.
Appam is a Kerala-originated dish made of fermenting rice batter.
