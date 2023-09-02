10 Disadvantages Of Drinking Coconut Water
02 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
On World Coconut Day, take a look at the 10 disadvantages of having coconut water according to dieticians
Too much coconut water can have laxatic effects on your digestive system and can cause diarrhoea
It is not an ideal drink post workout, for hydration have plain water instead of coconut water
Coconut water may not be good for those who have tree nut allergies
Too much consumption of coconut water is unhealthy, it has diuretic properties
High potassium content in coconut water can result in electrolyte imbalance, so excess of it might be dangerous
If you have high blood sugar, do not have more than a glass of coconut water, it may increase blood sugar levels
Excessive coconut water may lower your blood pressure
If you have CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease), you are recommended to avoid taking coconut water
An elderly patient was reported to have had acute flaccid paralysis because of excessible intake of king coconut water
Coconut, if not fresh, may be contaminated with a fungus which may lead to life-threatening symptoms
