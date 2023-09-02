10 Disadvantages Of Drinking Coconut Water

02 Sep, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

On World Coconut Day, take a look at the 10 disadvantages of having coconut water according to dieticians

Too much coconut water can have laxatic effects on your digestive system and can cause diarrhoea

It is not an ideal drink post workout, for hydration have plain water instead of coconut water

Coconut water may not be good for those who have tree nut allergies

Too much consumption of coconut water is unhealthy, it has diuretic properties

High potassium content in coconut water can result in electrolyte imbalance, so excess of it might be dangerous

If you have high blood sugar, do not have more than a glass of coconut water, it may increase blood sugar levels

Excessive coconut water may lower your blood pressure

If you have CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease), you are recommended to avoid taking coconut water

An elderly patient was reported to have had acute flaccid paralysis because of excessible intake of king coconut water

Coconut, if not fresh, may be contaminated with a fungus which may lead to life-threatening symptoms

