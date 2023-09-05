10 Disadvantages Of Drinking Too Much Water
05 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Drinking excess water is harmful. It leads to several overhydration symptoms include confusion, nausea, vomiting, headache, irregular heartbeat. One should only drink 3 liters of water per day.
Hyponatremia is a decrease in sodium levels below 135 mEq/L blood serum. It happens due to rapid overhydration
Sodium deficiency in the blood can lead to the swelling of the brain
Drinking too much water may result in severe diarrhea and prolonged sweating
Drinking too much water causes the cells to swell up
Overhydration may lead to heart failure in people undergoing dialysis
Overhydration may cause acute kidney injury. High water intake also lowers plasma levels of arginine vasopressini
Drinking too much water with iron in it can lead to liver problems
Chlorine is used to disinfect drinking water. But, drinking too much water can put you at risk of chlorine overdose
Do not drink too much water within a short window of time as it may lead to coma
