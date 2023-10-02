10 Disadvantages of Eating Kali Mirch or Black Pepper
02 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Kali mirch, known as black pepper in English is known to keep in the kitchen for a good reason. Who thought this pepper will have side effects in your body?
Black pepper or kali mirch is also used in medicines, however this little black ball can have disadvantages.
Black pepper or kali mirch may experience indigestion when consumed in large quantity.
If black pepper/kali mirch accidentally gets into the lungs, it could even result in death.
People who are allergic to black pepper will have a severe respiratory reaction.
If you’re allergic to black pepper, you may break out in hives or develop a rash.
You should also be sure to wash your hands after handling black pepper. If it enters your eyes, it could be painful.
Black pepper or kali mirch can cause issues during pregnancy
Black pepper or kali mirch may lead to male fertility issues
Piperine in black pepper may reduce blood clotting and slow blood clot formation
People with diabetes, should avoid large amounts of black pepper as it may affect blood sugar levels.
