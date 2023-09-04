10 Disadvantages of Eating Saunf Everyday
Although there is nothing wrong with using fennel seeds in our diet, it's crucial to keep in mind that everything is beneficial to our health—but only when ingested in moderation.
Those who are allergic to mugwort, celery, or carrots may experience adverse responses after consuming saunf.
Did you know that saunf is not advised for expectant mothers? Be cautious!
Saunf makes your skin sensitive so make sure you take extra care of your skin. Apply sunscreen to prevent any tanning or sunburn.
If you have a condition like breast cancer, endometriosis, ovarian cancer, etc., that might worsen as a result of estrogen, you shouldn't eat saunf.
If you take any medications, it is recommended to talk to your doctor before adding fennel seeds to your diet.
Excessive fennel seed consumption might cause females' breasts to grow earlier than they should.
Did you know that antioxidants and volatile oils in saunf can affect your heart health.
Asthma patients should stay away from fennel seeds. Abdominal cramps can be allergic reaction of saunf, as per health experts.
