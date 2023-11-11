10 Dishes That Define India's 10 Cuisines

11 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Biryani (All over India): A rice dish cooked in a sealed pot with meat, vegetables, and spices

Chaat (North India): A savory snack made with fried dough, potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, and chutneys

Dal Makhani (Punjab): Made with black lentils, kidney beans, butter, and cream, this dish is rich and creamy

Fish Fry (Kerala): Spice-marinated and deep-fried fish

Momos (Northeast India): Dumplings filled with meat or vegetables that are steamed or fried

Rogan Josh (Kashmir): A lamb dish marinated in yogurt and spices

Masala Dosa (South India): A thin crepe made of fermented rice and lentil batter and filled with a spiced potato mixture, served with sambar and chutney

Tandoori Chicken (North India): Tandoor clay oven-cooked chicken marinated in yogurt and spices

Vada Pav (Maharashtra): A deep-fried potato dumpling sandwiched in a bun and served with chutney is a popular street food

Thali (All over India): A large platter-style meal with a variety of dishes such as rice, dal, vegetables, and curry

