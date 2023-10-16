10 Dog Breeds That Attack Cats

16 Oct, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Take a look at 10 Dog Breeds That Attack Cats..

American Pit Bull Terrier have a fighting spirit and chase small animals like cats

Scottish Deerhound is a hunting dog with strong gaming instincts

Greyhound is an extremely fast hunting do and is most likely to attack cats, especially kittens

Samoyed tends to chase small animals and will likely kill them if they can catch them

Weimaraner is extremely fast and has an instinct to hunt small animals

Shih Tzu dogs are jealous, can easily fit into many of the cat’s hiding places and become a larger threat than you might think

Jack Russell Terrier is very determined and stubborn and can hound a cat it has trapped for several hours

Staffordshire Bull Terrier has a strong prey drive that will have it chasing after small animals

Siberian Husky is a cold-weather dog with a strong prey drive and may recognise cats as food

Pharaoh Hound is stubborn and its fast speed and large size can make it quite dangerous to cats and rabbits

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Poisonous Foods You Eat Everyday

 Find Out More