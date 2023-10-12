10 Dog Breeds That Bite The Most
12 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
If you are a dog-lover and are interested in buying one, know about the 10 Dog Breeds that bite the most
Pitbull- One of the most commonly cited dog breeds when it comes to fatal dog attacks and are known for their aggressive nature
Rottweiler- Large, powerful dogs with a large bite; are protective in nature and therefore more aggressive
German Shephard- Effective guard dogs, they may become hostile and aggressive without proper training
Chihuahua- They are very small but also one of the most aggressive dog-breeds ever and their bites can lead to injury
Bully Breeds- American Bulldogs, Mastiffs and Bull Terriers can inflict powerful bites causing serious injuries
Terriers- Bred for rodent hunting, terriers also have a strong bite, especially with children
Dalmatians- Prone to aggressive behavior under bad circumstances, dalmatians are aggressive and stubborn in nature and can bite
Cocker Spaniels- A popular family dog, cocker spaniels can bite hard or attack people when they feel threatened or get upset
Tosa Inu- Its bite strength ranks in the top five strongest bites with a strength of 556 pounds per inch (PSI) and is also banned in many countries; known for its fatal attacks
Dobermans- A Doberman has a powerful bite of about 245 PSI
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Lesser Known Facts About Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh