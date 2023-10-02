Akita: They are aggressive and very strong dogs with scissor-shaped jaws making their bite exceptionally powerful.
02 Oct, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Alaskan Malamute: They are strong, aggressive, and powerful dogs that can be very dangerous if not properly trained and socialized.
American Pit Bull Terrier: Considered one of the most dangerous dog breeds, they are very aggressive and known to attack and kill people.
Chow Chow: It is an attack dog known for killing adults and children therefore is considered a high-risk pet.
Doberman Pinscher: Their bite is considered the strongest bite, reported to have 600 pounds of pressure in a single bite.
German Shepherd: They are large, strong dogs with a lot of energy, and can be very aggressive. Their bites are very serious.
Great Dane: They are huge dogs and extremely difficult to control. Also, they are protective and territorial.
Husky: They have incredible energy and a large size. They are responsible for about one fatality annually.
Rottweiler: They are large, powerful dogs with a strong bite that can easily cause serious injury or death to humans.
Wolf Hybrid: They are dangerous dogs to be around people, especially children as they can pose serious danger and threat to humans.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Habits That Can Change Your Life