10 Dog Breeds That Could Kill A Lion
08 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Here are 10 most ferocious and dangerous dog breeds that could kill a lion
Rottweiler, weigh approx 130 pounds and are 27 inches tall; they are known for their hunting skills, aggression and endurance
Bloodhounds, are hunters with a maximum weight of 160 pounds and height of about 27 inches
South African Mastiff, is very protective, keeps away dangerous animals and can grow up to 200 pounds and 28 inches in height; they are very agile and aggressive
Dogo Argentino, its purpose was to hunt wild animals, they're 27 inches in height and 100 pounds in weight
Cane Corso, may be small in size but its precision is great; a powerful bite by the dog can weaken the strength of a lion
Wolf Dogs, intelligent, aggressive and closely resemble a wolf at a height of about 33 inches and weight of 120 pounds
Anatolian Shepherd Dog, slightly heavier than a wolf dog, it is territorial, has a powerful bite and can easily overpower a lion
American Bandogge Mastiff, has been part of multiple hunting expeditions at 150 pounds and 27 inches height; its powerful, intimidating and aggressive
Tibetan Mastiff, a nocturnal guard dog, can fight large, ferocious animals like the lion because of its natural aggression, size and strength
Neapolitan Mastiff is a strong breed and has a strong, competitive and dueling nature
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 15 Baby Names Inspired From Tejas Movie