10 Dog Breeds That Love Kids
22 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Take a look at 10 dog breeds that are best for homes with babies as these dogs love kids
Golden Retreiver: Gentle, caring and patient with kids, golden retrievers are undoubtedly the best dogs for kids
Labrador: They are famously child-friendly, love to play and get along with everyone
Beagle: Cute, sweet and gentle, beagles are one of the best dogs for families with kids
French Bulldog: Bred to be companion dogs, french bulldogs do well in small spaces and love being around kids
Boxer: These dogs are fiercely loyal, protective about those who love them, energetic and love to play
Cocker Spaniel: They are gentle, loving, smart and love being around children
Poodle: Adorable dog breeds, are smart, easy to train, adapt well to new situations and love kids
Pug: They are playful, clever, quiet and great family pets
Chihuahua: One of the cutest toy dog breeds, chihuahua adore children and are very loyal to their families
Bull Terrier: Sweet, protective and trainable; they are playful and have a crowd-pleasing behaviour
