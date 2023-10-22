10 Dog Breeds That Love Kids

22 Oct, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Take a look at 10 dog breeds that are best for homes with babies as these dogs love kids

Golden Retreiver: Gentle, caring and patient with kids, golden retrievers are undoubtedly the best dogs for kids

Labrador: They are famously child-friendly, love to play and get along with everyone

Beagle: Cute, sweet and gentle, beagles are one of the best dogs for families with kids

French Bulldog: Bred to be companion dogs, french bulldogs do well in small spaces and love being around kids

Boxer: These dogs are fiercely loyal, protective about those who love them, energetic and love to play

Cocker Spaniel: They are gentle, loving, smart and love being around children

Poodle: Adorable dog breeds, are smart, easy to train, adapt well to new situations and love kids

Pug: They are playful, clever, quiet and great family pets

Chihuahua: One of the cutest toy dog breeds, chihuahua adore children and are very loyal to their families

Bull Terrier: Sweet, protective and trainable; they are playful and have a crowd-pleasing behaviour

