10 Dog Breeds That Have The Longest Life
18 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Chihuahua: One of the smallest and longest living dog breeds, it has an average life of 15-20 years
Jack Russell Terrier: A medium-sized dog breed, it has an average life expectancy of 16-20 years
Toy Poodle: Under good care, a toy poodle can live from 14-18 years
Shih Tzu: A shih tzu has a life span of 10-18 years
Yorkshire Terrier: Yorkies can live for 14-17 years
Dachshund: A normal Dachshund can live up to 12 to 17 years on average
Pomeranian: These dogs have a long life expectancy of about 12 to 16 years
Lhasa Apso: Lhasa Apsos have a long lifespan with the 12-14 years on average
Australian Cattle Dog: The expected lifespan for this breed is roughly 12 to 15 years
Beagles: Beagles usually live at least 12 years and the oldest known Beagle lived an amazing 27 years
