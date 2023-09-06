10 Easy Home-Workouts For Quick Weight Loss
Jumping jacks is an easy-to-do exercise and a great way to fit in cardio anytime.
Burpees is one of the best home exercises to lose weight. This workout challenges every part of the body and increases heart rate, which helps to burn around 10 calories.
Jumping squats is the best home exercise to lose weight as it strengthens lower back, abs, legs and increases the heart rate.
Squats strengthen lower back, core muscles and help reduce belly fat.
Bent-knee-push-ups is one of the best home exercise to lose upper-body weight and improve stability of the core.
Push-ups help is a total body workout that help in shedding extra fat
Lunges strengthens the lower body and improves balance and coordination.
Crunches is an intense core exercise that tones core muscles and gives a defined look to your abs.
