10 Easy Morning Exercises For Flat Belly And Weight Loss: Spot Run
18 Jul, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
High Knee can burn around 60 calories in just five minutes with good intensity, therefore it's recommended for weight loss.
Cobra Pose: It is the most popular yoga asana for weight loss because it strengthens the spine, buttocks, and back muscles.
V Tucks: It stretches your body completely and directly impacts your abs area, therefore, it is a very efficient exercise for those trying to lose weight.
Crunches: This is the most popular exercise for someone who's trying to achieve a tucked-in stomach. It shapes your abs and tones your body.
Leg Raise: This exercise also affects your abdominal area and helps you lose weight from the lower part of your body.
Flutter Kicks: This is one exercise which engages all the muscles of your abs and is a fabulous cardio exercise to burn extra flab in your belly region.
Plank With Variations: Planks are the best to ensure you are losing weight rapidly. Be consistent and try different forms.
Side Plank: Holding and breathing are keys to ensure you're doing it right. It can aid your weight loss journey.
Mountain Climbers: This targets your core and lets you work on your abs to lose that belly fat.
