10 Yoga Poses For Cholesterol Control

15 Sep, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Balasana (Child's pose), is a restorative pose that is known for its calming, grounding, and relaxing. It's beneficial for people with high cholesterol

Kapalbhati Pranayama can prove to be very good in reducing cholesterol. It also controls obesity.

Nadi Shodhan Pranayam has yoga asanas, meditation, and a sensible diet can raise HDL and lower LDL

Paschimottanasana is a seated forward bend yoga. It is effective in lowering blood cholesterol levels

Sarvangasana: One of the most beneficial yoga poses or asanas for lowering high cholesterol

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Seated spinal twist). One of the most beneficial yoga poses for cholesterol

Shalabhasana: Regular practice can improve liver functionality, reduce extra body fat in the hips, waist, thighs, and abdomen, and lower cholesterol

Urdhva Dhanurasana/ Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 11 Amazing Hair Growth Vegetables

 Find Out More