10 Yoga Poses For Cholesterol Control
15 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Balasana (Child's pose), is a restorative pose that is known for its calming, grounding, and relaxing. It's beneficial for people with high cholesterol
Kapalbhati Pranayama can prove to be very good in reducing cholesterol. It also controls obesity.
Nadi Shodhan Pranayam has yoga asanas, meditation, and a sensible diet can raise HDL and lower LDL
Paschimottanasana is a seated forward bend yoga. It is effective in lowering blood cholesterol levels
Sarvangasana: One of the most beneficial yoga poses or asanas for lowering high cholesterol
Ardha Matsyendrasana (Seated spinal twist). One of the most beneficial yoga poses for cholesterol
Shalabhasana: Regular practice can improve liver functionality, reduce extra body fat in the hips, waist, thighs, and abdomen, and lower cholesterol
Urdhva Dhanurasana/ Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)
