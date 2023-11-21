10 Edible Flowers and Their Health Benefits
Did you know these 9 winter flowers can also be consmued and have several health benefits?
Rose contains antioxidants that help to improve digestive health.
Lavender flower has a pleasing aroma but it will be interesting to know that it has calming effects that reduces stress.
Try hibiscus flower tea to boost your liver health.
Chamomile flowers have calming properties, and its tea helps to improve digestion and sleep quality.
Pansies add colour to your dishes, which helps to boost your immunity.
Rhododendron is a beautiful flower grown from late winter to early summer. Its juice is said to lower blood pressure levels.
Kesar or saffron adds natural colour and aroma to your dishes. It also promotes glowing skin.
Violet contains vitamin A and C, which benefits skin health.
Calendula flowers contain anti-inflammatory properties that promote skin health.
Chrysanthemum contains vitamin B which is quite beneficial for your heart health.
