10 Best Looks of PM Narendra Modi That Speak of His Elegant Style
This year PM Modi will complete 73 years on September 17.
Prime Minister Modi has a different and unique style statement that just cannot be missed.
Elegant blue for the win! Modi paired a beautiful pastel blue kurta with a Nehru jacket of a darker shade.
Changing his attire subtly, he paired his OG kurta style with a printed saffron coloured turban.
Apart from kurta-pyjama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been seen wearing white colour dhoti exuding those traditional vibes.
Independence Day calls for something different. Every year Modi opts for a uniquely designed turban.
This year on I-Day Modi opted for a colourful Bandhani print turban over a black vest and white shirt.
PM Modi pulls off everything in style. He wore traditional headgear from Maharashtra at an event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned the army look when he went to Nowshera to celebrate Diwali with Indian soldiers.
Modi elegant walks in white traditional veshti and golden stripped angavastram
A hat, glasses and safari attire is the right pick for an adventurous trail and PM Modi surely pulled this with charisma.
A full-sleeves grey-jacket over black kurta is a colour combo that never fails.
PM Modi has a keen eye for white colour. Pairing a white kurta with a vest is always a classic choice.
