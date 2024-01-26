“Love's gift cannot be given, it waits to be accepted.”
26 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
“Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom.”
“He who wants to do good knocks at the gate: he who loves finds the door open.”
“Love is the only reality and it is not a mere sentiment. It is the ultimate truth that lies at the heart of creation.”
“While God waits for His temple to be built of love, men bring stones.”
“Only in love are unity and duality not in conflict.”
“Trees are the earth's endless effort to speak to the listening heaven.”
“We live in the world when we love it.”
“Love is not a mere impulse, it must contain truth, which is law.”
10 Enlightening Lines By Rabindranath Tagore On Love
