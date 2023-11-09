10 Essential Tips For Purchasing Gold This Dhanteras 2023
09 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Gold purchases on Dhanteras have long been associated with good luck, prosperity and success. Many prefer shopping online as it is convenient, reliable, and hassle-free. But do you know there a few important things to know before buying real gold.
Dhanteras is on November 10 and there will be a lot of chaos in the market. Amid this, don't forget to verify the purity of gold.
Gold purity is measured in karats, with 24 karat gold being the purest form. Jewellers sell in 22k, 18k, 14k, indicating the presence of impurities. Always take a certificate from the seller.
Hallmark certification is very important, don't buy gold without that. Apart from that, gold jewellery can also have a BIS logo, a purity grade symbol, or a 6-digit code known as the Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number.
Ask for the jeweller’s return policy before buying anything. Ensure smooth returns/exchange if the product is damage.
Always compare prices from one shop to another as the making charges vary brand to brand.
Check for offers and deals during Dhanteras. There are a lot of cashback offers online.
Prefer to buy gold coins instead of a jewellery for investment purpose.
Gold and diamond rings are the best option to complete your collection as who doesn't love wearing big rocks
Instead of physical gold, you can also invest in paper gold as it is a better form of investment