Yami Gautam looks stunning in dresses but she nails ethnic and fusion wear with equal elegance.
Yami Gautam looked breathtaking in gorgeous red saree with intricate maangtika and minimal makeup.
Yami Gautam looked heavenly in a pastel lehenga with sheer drape.
Yami looked like a dream in a breathtaking red saree
Yami stunned in this pretty saree, with statement earrings
Yami is a vision in white wearing this saree.
Yami turned heads and how in this gorgeous, printed light-colour saree.
Yami dazzled in stunning pink-green silk saree with beautiful accessories
Yami sparked grace and shine in this embroidered anarkali.
