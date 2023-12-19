10 Everyday Habits To Boost Your Mental Health
18 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Dedicate a few minutes of your day to meditation as it reduces stress and anxiety.
Engage in physical activity as exercise releases endorphins that boost your mood.
Have at least 8 hours of sound sleep to feel refreshed in the morning.
Connect with your friends and family for emotional support and strengthen social connections.
Control your screen time on social media platforms to avoid exposure to negative information.
Establish a daily routine that allows time for self-care, work, and relaxation. A routine lowers uncertainty and offers structure.
To express your emotions, look for creative outlets like writing, painting, or music as they can help in healing and facilitate emotional peace
Develop your cognitive abilities by learning new things. It can maintain mental stimulation and increase self-confidence.
Practice gratitude to promote a healthy and positive mindset.
Try to stay positive and keep yourself occupied to avoid overthinking.
