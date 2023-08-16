Taking some time off for yourself is necessary in today's busy world. Here are some everyday habits to add in daily routine to improve mental health.
Yoga is a holistic practice that helps to maintain mental and physical health. It calms the body and mind.
Playing tabla, sitar, or any instrument can help to reduce stress and anxiety and improve mood.
Cooking also is great stress buster.
Photography has a meditative effect on individuals. It helps to keep you calm.
Indulging in creative activities such as painting or drawing also helps to lower stress levels and promote mental calmness.
Penning down your thoughts on paper is a way to express your emotions that surely works for mental well being.
Gardening helps to improve concentration and attention, and it is the best way to connect with nature.
Dancing has many benefits. It helps to improve the body posture and sharpens your mind.
Meditate for few minutes in a day helps to reduce stress.
