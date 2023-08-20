10 Everyday Mistakes That May Slow Down Weight Loss
20 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Diet, exercise, proper sleep are few lifestyle changes that help in weight loss. But few errors in this regime can slower the process of losing weight
Crash Dieting: Short-term diets just have temporary effects but eventually may slower the whole process of weight loss
Not planning you portion size: Portion size is important for weight loss
No Sleep Schedule: It is essential to have proper sleep cycle and good quality sleep for weight loss
Eating Healthy Packed Foods: Healthy packed foods may sound healthy, but the preservatives, sugar content, or sodium used to make it read-to-eat may slower the weight loss process.
Too much stress: Stress leads to high cortisol production that affects appetite and may hamper weight loss process.
Not having enough proteins: Insufficient protein intake will reduce metabolism to burn calories.
Unsupervised calorie intake: Not eating calories may lead to hunger pangs at oddly hours
No regular physical workout: Having too much or too less of exercising can be hinder the weight loss process. A consistency in workout sessions is the key to increase metabolism
Not having enough fiber: Fiber-rich food is important to boost digestion that will further help to reduce belly fat.
Not snacking at all: Cutting out snacks all together may increase your food cravings that may kead to weight gain. Having controlled snack system can make it easy to lose weight.
