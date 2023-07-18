10 Famous And Life-Changing Quotes by Nelson Mandela
18 Jul, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
"Money won't create success, the freedom to make it will."
"Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people."
"It always seems impossible until it's done."
"It is in the character of growth that we should learn from both pleasant and unpleasant experiences."
"For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others."
"Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again."
"I like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see problems from all angles."
"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."
"Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies."
