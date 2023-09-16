Here Are The 10 Famous Baby Names in Simha Rashi
16 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Naming your baby is a personal choice, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach. Check 10 Beautiful Baby Names in Simha Rashi.
Maadhav: Another name of Lord Krishna; Sweet like honey
Maaksharth: It means, Precious part of a Mother's heart
Maarmik: Intelligent; Influential; Insightful; Perceptive
Maanas: Mind; Soul; Brilliant; Spiritual thought; Heart intellect; Desire; Human being; Insight; Cheerfulness
Maahi: River; Great Earth; Heaven and Earth conjoined; The number one
Mahak: Fragrance; Scent; Eminent; A great person; A tortoise; Another name for Vishnu
