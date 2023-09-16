Here Are The 10 Famous Baby Names in Simha Rashi

16 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Naming your baby is a personal choice, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach. Check 10 Beautiful Baby Names in Simha Rashi.

Maadesh: Lord Shiva

Maadhav: Another name of Lord Krishna; Sweet like honey

Maaksharth: It means, Precious part of a Mother's heart

Maarmik: Intelligent; Influential; Insightful; Perceptive

Madhudeep: God of Love

Maanas: Mind; Soul; Brilliant; Spiritual thought; Heart intellect; Desire; Human being; Insight; Cheerfulness

Maahi: River; Great Earth; Heaven and Earth conjoined; The number one

Mahak: Fragrance; Scent; Eminent; A great person; A tortoise; Another name for Vishnu

Maala: Garland

Maanasvi: Tenderness

