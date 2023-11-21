10 Famous Hanuman Temples in India
21 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Shimla's Hanuman Temple is nestled in the lush greenery of the Himalayan foothills. Its distinctive architecture and surroundings make it a delightful location for Lord Hanuman worship
The Hampi Hanuman Temple is one of India's oldest Hanuman temples, nestled among the stunning ruins of Hampi. The temple's architecture exemplifies the exquisite Vijayanagara style
The Kashi Vishwanath Hanuman Temple is inextricably linked with the city's spiritual fabric. Before visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, devotees come here to seek Lord Hanuman's blessings
Mehandipur Balaji Temple is well-known for its exorcism and healing rituals. Devotees believe the deity has the ability to heal mental illnesses and expel evil spirits
The Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple is famous for its 18-foot-tall colossal Hanuman statue carved from a single stone. The Dravidian-style architecture of the temple adds to its grandeur
The Salasar Balaji Temple is famous for its one-of-a-kind Hanuman idol. Devotees travel long distances to seek the blessings of "Balaji," a manifestation of Hanuman
Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple is an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman. It is believed to have been founded by Tulsidas, the author of the Ramcharitmanas
Chitrakoot Hanuman Dhara is located in the picturesque town of Chitrakoot, where Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshmana are said to have spent a significant portion of their exile
Jamnagar's Shri Hanuman Temple is well-known for its contribution to the city's cultural and religious heritage. It is thought to have been founded by the former ruler Maharaja Jam Rawal
Shri Hanuman Mandir is a historic temple in Connaught Place, Delhi, that was built in 1724 and stands out by exquisite Nagara-style architecture, intricate carvings, and a prominent Hanuman idol
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Mesmerising Saree Looks Of Isha Ambani