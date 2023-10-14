10 Famous Hindu Temples in Pakistan

Hinglaaj Temple in Baloch is one of the three Shakti Peethas situated in Pakistan. It is the form of Goddess Durga on the baks of Hinngol River.
Jagannath Temple in Karachi was built during the 19th century by the Hindu community ad is dedicated to Lord Jagannnath.
Kalka Cave Temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is one of the most reverred Hindu temples in Pakistan. It is believed that Goddess Kali appeared here on her way to the Hinglaj Devi temple.
Katas Raj Temple in Pakistan's Punjab is a complex of many small temples and is surrounded by a pond called Katas which is considered sacred by the followers.
Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Karachi is a 1500 year old temple. It is believed that Lord Ram visited the place durig his 24-year-long exile and it is the only temple in the world with a natural statue of Lord Hanuman.
Sadhu Bela Temple in Sukkur has the biggest Hindu temple in Pakistan. The term Sadhu Bela means the woods of the sage.
Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi is a 236 year old only Swami Narayan temple in whole of Pakistan. It acted as a refugee camp for many Hindus during the partition.
Umarkot Shiva Temple in Umarkot is the oldest temple in Sindh province of Pakistan. It was built by a Muslim man.
Kali Mata Mandir in Kalat, Balochistan was built 1500 years ago and is known for its Kali festival every year.
Varun Dev Temple in Karachi is devoted to Lord Jhulel and is located in Manora Island in Sindh.