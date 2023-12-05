10 Fantastic Saree Draping Ideas Inspired by Bollywood Divas
05 Dec, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Saree with belt: This is the best way to secure your heavy sarees and also provide a hint of youthfulness. A belt also helps provide shape to your waist.
Saree with dupatta-style pallu: This is an easy way to drape a saree, especially for those who can't manage the flowy, long pallu of the saree. Instead of letting the pallu flow from your shoulder, take a front pallu and make a V by attaching it to your other shoulder.
Saree with shawl: All you winter brides and bridesmaids, this is the best way to drape a saree in cold weather. Simply buy a contrasting or matching shawl/ heavy dupatta or a velvet stole and use it as an extension of your saree to look stylish amid harsh weather.
Wrist drape: Another pretty elegant way of draping your saree pallu is simply to wear it on your wrist. This also ensures that the pallu goes nowhere, ruining your saree's shape and appearance.
Low Pallu: This kind of style is perfect for this wedding season. Whether you are a bridesmaid or the bride's mother, go for a very deep swing-ling structure while draping your pallu. This also lets you show the design and embellishments on your blouse.
Saree with fan-style pallu: This kind of draping looks elegant on certain fabrics. If your saree comes with a pleated fabric or hard silk, you can drape it on your wrist to make it look like a hand fan.
Square pallu drape: This style has been in trend for years now. If you have a waist to flaunt, just gather all the pleats on your pallu and give it a square shape from the bust area, gather the rest of the fabric and pin it straight to your shoulder. You would look like a glamorous diva.
Mermaid Style: This kind of saree-draping style usually comes pre-stitched. If you have a saree that you want to wear in this style, go to your favourite tailor and ask him/her to stitch your saree bottom like a fitted skirt with fewer pleats and a more accentuated waist.
Dhoti saree: If you are the one who never shies away from experimenting with your style, then go for a dhoti-style draping. Use a belt or tie your pallu on your wrist. Remember to go big with this style and experiment as much as you can.
Front Pallu: This style of draping a saree never goes out of style and looks rich. Decide on the length of the pallu according to your height and the work on the saree pallu. Wear a traditional kamarbandh for a heavier look and you are ready to slay!
Thanks For Reading!
