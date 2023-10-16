10 Fascinating Details About Humayun's Tomb- In Pics
By accident, Humayun died in 1556. Prior to the construction of his majestic tomb, he was several years buried in Delhi's Purana Qila.
One of the few monuments created by a woman for her man is Humayun's tomb. Bega Begum (Hajji Begum), Humayun's first wife, had a beautiful mausoleum built for him by the Yamuna River's banks.
The construction of Delhi's Humayun's tomb took approximately 8 years and 1.5 million Rupees.
Bega Begum hired Mirak Mirza Ghiyas to design and build Humayun's mausoleum. He was a Herat native who had constructed numerous buildings.
Despite being the second Mughal emperor of India, Humayun's tomb was the first of the large Mughal mausoleums to be built in India.
The Persian architectural style is known for its double-domed structures. The first structure in India to have this feature was Humayun's tomb.
Another Persian design that resembles the Gardens of Eden mentioned in the Quran is Chahar Bagh Gardens.
The garden surrounding the tomb fell into undermine once the Mughals relocated to Agra, and the locals started growing vegetables there.
The graves there are not all in the Humayun tomb. The park surrounding Humayun's tomb contains about 100 graves and burials.
The Isa Khan tomb, which was constructed at least 20 years before the tomb of Humayun, is the oldest structure.
