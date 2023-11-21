Banarasi silk are luxurious shawls with great zari work, making them a great choice for this cold weather.
Chanderi Silk are lightweight and lustrous shawls to add to your winter wardrobes.
Jamawar shawls are known for their floral design and cosy clothes material.
Kani Shawls represent vibrant colours with exquisite craftsmanship.
Kashmiri embroidered shawls are a blend of artistry and warmth.
Kullu shawls are known from the Kullu region, showcasing their rich cultural heritage.
Kutch Shawls reflects craftsmanship with vibrant tribal motifs. It adds a bohemian touch to your winter wardrobes.
Pashmina are soft and lightweight shawls to add elegance to your winter style.
Phulkari shawls are another winter favourite shawls that show floral embroidery and colours.
Woollen shawls are versatile and come in various textures and patterns.
