10 fast and effective ways to lose weight after pregnancy
22 Jul, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
1 Intermittent fasting: This is a safe way to lose postpartum weight.
2 Tracking diet and exercise: It is important to maintain a chart about your portion size and exercise routine post-pregnancy.
3 Mindful eating: Fighting cravings and being mindful about eating the right kind of food is extremely important.
4 Protein for breakfast: This is the most common way to lose weight. If you'll include protein-heavy foods in breakfast, you will feel less hungry throughout the day.
5 Avoid sugar: Fighting sugar craving is one of the most basic ways to reduce fat after pregnancy. This will also give fast results.
6 Fiber intake: Increasing fiber intake will help you remain full and will improve digestion to assist your weight loss journey.
7 Gut bacteria balance: It is important to include at least one food item which is especially good for your gut in any one meal a day.
8 Proper Sleep: The pregnancy schedule after pregnancy remains erratic for most mothers but even within that, try and manage at least 6-8 hours of deep sleep.
9 Regular Yoga: Avoid going too aggressive on your exercise schedule but always take out a few minutes to do some pranayam or easy stretching to tone your body after pregnancy.
10 Staying happy and focused: The biggest way to start any journey and to get effective results is to stay focused and happy while at it.
