10 Food Items To Avoid Eating With Coffee
01 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Here are 10 food items that you should not eat before, during or after drinking coffee
Cottage Cheese (Paneer)- Caffeine can inhibit calcium absorption and also increase calcium excretion; therefore, you must avoid eating calcium based items around coffee
Almonds- Another source of calcium, you must avoid having them before, during or after drinking coffee
Red Meat- This is rich in zinc and should not be consumed with coffee as it contains tannins that cause us to stop absorbing zinc completely
Oats- This is also a big source of zinc and must not be eaten when you have had or are going to have coffee
Eggs- This food item is also rich in zinc and is not advised to be taken with coffee
Peas- A rich source of protein and the iron-containing products must be consumed separately from coffee as tannins in this case also 'break down' everything
Lentil, Soy Products- also are rich in iron and must not be consumed with coffee; keep at least an hour's break
Spicy food- Spices or spicy food is also not preferred to be taken with or around coffee intake as it hampers its taste and effects
Milk, Dairy products- taken with coffee can cause intestinal discomfort and so must not be consumed with coffee
Fried Food- should also be avoided with coffee as it is high in fats and cholestrol; when combined with the caffeine in coffee, it can increase bad cholestrol levels in the body
