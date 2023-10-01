10 Food Items To Avoid Eating With Coffee

01 Oct, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Here are 10 food items that you should not eat before, during or after drinking coffee

Cottage Cheese (Paneer)- Caffeine can inhibit calcium absorption and also increase calcium excretion; therefore, you must avoid eating calcium based items around coffee

Almonds- Another source of calcium, you must avoid having them before, during or after drinking coffee

Red Meat- This is rich in zinc and should not be consumed with coffee as it contains tannins that cause us to stop absorbing zinc completely

Oats- This is also a big source of zinc and must not be eaten when you have had or are going to have coffee

Eggs- This food item is also rich in zinc and is not advised to be taken with coffee

Peas- A rich source of protein and the iron-containing products must be consumed separately from coffee as tannins in this case also 'break down' everything

Lentil, Soy Products- also are rich in iron and must not be consumed with coffee; keep at least an hour's break

Spicy food- Spices or spicy food is also not preferred to be taken with or around coffee intake as it hampers its taste and effects

Milk, Dairy products- taken with coffee can cause intestinal discomfort and so must not be consumed with coffee

Fried Food- should also be avoided with coffee as it is high in fats and cholestrol; when combined with the caffeine in coffee, it can increase bad cholestrol levels in the body

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Most Beautiful Fish Breeds To Keep At Home

 Find Out More