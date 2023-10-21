Avoid smoothies in your breakfast as they are loaded with fruits and sugars.
All breakfast cereals are not healthy. It is important to check the packaging before purchase
White bread is not healthy to eat for the digestive system. One may opt for multigrain bread to low-fat.
Pancakes are kids' favourite breakfast but they're not as healthy as you think. These are filled with wheat flour.
Packaged fruit juice can cause obesity and diabetes. So, they are not a healthy option either.
Granola bars are also an unhealthy choice for your morning meal.
Doughnuts can spike the level of glucose and make you feel sleepy all day long.
Flavoured yoghurt is also not as healthy as one might think as it is loaded with sugar.
Muffins contain powdered sugar and chocolate chips, making them a tasty yet unhealthy choice for breakfast.
