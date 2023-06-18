10 Foods That India Exports to The World

18 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Basmati Rice: India ais the largest producer and exporter of basmati chawal

Non Basmati Rice

Groundnut or Peanut- It is another food that is highly exported to Asian countries, Vietnam, Phillipines etc

Milk Products are widely exported

Guar gum or Dilip gum is one of the profitable exports to China ,Russia, Germany etc

Fresh Vegetables like okhra, onion, ginger are exported to Asian nations, Europe, Saudi Arabia and several other countries

Processed Fruits and Juices are also widely exported

Cocoa Products: USA, UAE, are one of the biggest importers of cocoa widely produced in South India

India is a hub of spices and mostly turmeric, chilli and few other condiments are exported form India

Pulses too are mostly exported from India

Cashews are amongst widely exported food products

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Worst Foods That Hamper Your Weight Loss Journey

 Find Out More