10 Foods That India Exports to The World
18 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Basmati Rice: India ais the largest producer and exporter of basmati chawal
Groundnut or Peanut- It is another food that is highly exported to Asian countries, Vietnam, Phillipines etc
Milk Products are widely exported
Guar gum or Dilip gum is one of the profitable exports to China ,Russia, Germany etc
Fresh Vegetables like okhra, onion, ginger are exported to Asian nations, Europe, Saudi Arabia and several other countries
Processed Fruits and Juices are also widely exported
Cocoa Products: USA, UAE, are one of the biggest importers of cocoa widely produced in South India
India is a hub of spices and mostly turmeric, chilli and few other condiments are exported form India
Pulses too are mostly exported from India
Cashews are amongst widely exported food products
