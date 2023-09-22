Hair needs extra care or protection from dust and frizz. Therefore, it is best to give it proper nourishment in the form of conditioning.
Here are some natural foods that may have that conditioning affect on your hair.
Make a paste with avocado, coconut oil, olive oil, and almond oil for optimum results.
Coconut oil champi can make your hair smooth and soft.
Yoghurt can also improve hair health as it gives protein to the scalp.
It will be surprising, but olive oil can stimulate hair growth.
Honey smoothens the hair and restores its shine as well.
Make a paste of apple cider vinegar and apply it to your hair as it can work as a conditioner.
Aloe vera is another natural herb good for hair. It makes the hair shiny.
Banana is one of the best conditioners for hair because it reduces hair damage from its root.
While these are just few tips to bring put that shine naturally, it may have different effect on different people.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Herbal Tea For Your Skin And Hair Health