10 Foods to Avoid When You Feel Angry
Tomatoes are considered as 'hot' food that causes body heat to rise. As per ayurveda, hot foods are often associated with anger or the fire element Pitta.
Alcohol stimulates the release of cortisol, the primary stress hormone and make you jittery and aggressive
High-sugar foods, including candies, chocolates, sugary drinks can lead to energy crashes, mood swings, and feelings of irritability
Spicy foods can cause a temporary increase in body temperature that can intensify feelings of anger in some individuals.
Foods like cauliflower, cabbage etc cause the excess development of air in the body that leads to bloating and triggers anger
Dairy products like milk, cheese etc can lead to brain fog and irritability in many people
Cold fruits can cause brain fog, anxiety which can worsen your anger
