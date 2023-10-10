10 Foods To Calm Your Anxiety
10 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Anxiety is a very common disorder. In case you go through an Anxiety Attack, see the list of foods that can make you feel better instantly
Avocado- Has Vitamin B6 which contains neurotransmitter; it calms your nervous system
Green Tea- Has anti-anxiety properties that help you relax, make you feel happy and improves sleep quality
Dark Chocolate- Has flavonoids which help in reduction of brain inflammatiom and induces in you, a feeling of happiness
Yogurt- Has a lot of live bacteria, helps in reducing anxiety, depression; brings down stress levels and has a positive effect on your brain
Turmeric- Has curcumin which reduces oxidative stress, reduces anxiety and also prevents a panic attack
Brazil Nuts- Has a nutrient called selenium which reduces inflammation, prevents cell damage and is highly advised during anxiety
Blueberries- Rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C, blueberries calm down your nerves and provide instant relief to body and mind
Fatty Fish- Rich in Omega-3, like salmon and tuna, will calm you down during anxiety attacks and regulate brain functioning
Chamomile Tea- Containing both anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, chamomile tea is the most highly recommended, to calm down anxiety
Almonds- Rich in Vitamin E and Healthy Fats, almonds ca reduce oxidative stress and inflammation which are the causes of anxiety
