Gabriel| French, Hebrew; God is the strength and hero

27 Oct, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Charles| French, German, Teutonic; Strong and manly, free man, farmer

Genevieve| French, German, Celtic; Belonging to the tribe or race of women

Brice| French, English, Scottish; Speckled, son of a nobleman

Leo| French, English, Latin, Greek; Bold like a lion

Camille| English, Latin, French; Girl in white, religious attendant

Chloé| French, Greek; Flourishing and blooming

Zoe| French, Greek; Vibrant and full of life

Josephine| French; God will add or increase

