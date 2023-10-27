Gabriel| French, Hebrew; God is the strength and hero
27 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Charles| French, German, Teutonic; Strong and manly, free man, farmer
Genevieve| French, German, Celtic; Belonging to the tribe or race of women
Brice| French, English, Scottish; Speckled, son of a nobleman
Leo| French, English, Latin, Greek; Bold like a lion
Camille| English, Latin, French; Girl in white, religious attendant
Chloé| French, Greek; Flourishing and blooming
Zoe| French, Greek; Vibrant and full of life
Josephine| French; God will add or increase
