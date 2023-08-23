10 Fruits to Eat on Empty Stomach to Burn Belly Fat Quickly
23 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Belly fat is not easy to reduce. But fruits make for a good addition to weight loss diet and increase burning of calories.
Fruits are one of the healthiest food choices to include in everyday diet. Fruits are nutrient dense and serve multiple health benefits .
Consuming few fruits on empty stomach can prove more healthy and also help with cutting fat
Papaya: It is often eaten on empty stomach for digestion. It has enzymes that promote digestion, has vitamin A and C that is good for skin and immunity building.
Bananas: This yellow fruit is high in fiber, potassium and good for digestion.
Pears: Pears are hydrating, rich in fiber and nutrient dens. It is low in calories and help to burn belly fat
Kiwi: It is best consumed early morning. The fiber, vitamin C and antioxidant properties give energy for the day and further help with immunity
Berries: Berries are one of the healthiest foods to eat. The antioxidant properties promotes heart health, aid in reducing belly fat and has other health benefits too.
Grapes: Little balls of nutrients, grapes are high in insoluble fibers that help with bowel movement.
Pineapple: Rich in vitamin C, E, it has enzymes that are good for skin.
Oranges: Oranges are rich in vitamin C ad aid digestion process.
