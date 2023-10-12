Here Are The 10 Baby Names Inspired by Greek Language
12 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Naming your baby is one of the most significant decision.
Acacia| Meaning: Thorn; Sharp point
Admetos| Meaning: One who cannot be tamed
Agapi| Meaning: Loving; Protective; Affectionate; Kind; Nuturing
Aksu| Meaning: Defender of Man; A variant of name Alexander and Akse
Agnes| Meaning: Chaste; Pure
Alaster| Meaning: Defender of men
Alcina| Meaning: A sorceress who rules over a magical; Strongwilled
Alec| Meaning: Defender of the people
Alexa| Meaning: Defender of mankind
Alessandro| Meaning: Defender of mankind
