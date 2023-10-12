Here Are The 10 Baby Names Inspired by Greek Language

12 Oct, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Naming your baby is one of the most significant decision.

Acacia| Meaning: Thorn; Sharp point

Admetos| Meaning: One who cannot be tamed

Agapi| Meaning: Loving; Protective; Affectionate; Kind; Nuturing

Aksu| Meaning: Defender of Man; A variant of name Alexander and Akse

Agnes| Meaning: Chaste; Pure

Alaster| Meaning: Defender of men

Alcina| Meaning: A sorceress who rules over a magical; Strongwilled

Alec| Meaning: Defender of the people

Alexa| Meaning: Defender of mankind

Alessandro| Meaning: Defender of mankind

