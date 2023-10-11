Consuming diet soda daily can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.
Avoid low-fat salad dressings. Stick to a natural dressing like apple vinegar and olive oil
Eating flavoured yoghurt may seem a healthier option but they contain high amount of sugar.
Breakfast cereals contain sugar, refined grains and artificial colours. So, choose your cereals wisely.
Avoid eating processed meat because it contains unhealthy preservations and saturated fats.
Frozen meals are a convenience food but they are loaded with sodium and unhealthy fats which can lead to obesity.
Protein bars are on this list because they contain added sugar and unhealthy fats.
Avoid eating microwave popcorn as they are filled with artificial ingredients.
Energy drinks are loaded with caffeine and sugar and can lead to sudden glucose spike.
Fruit juice may contain huge amount of vitamins but on the other hand, they are also high in sugar content.
