10 Herbal Tea For Your Skin And Hair Health
Rose tea helps to fight against premature ageing, wrinkles and fine lines on the skin.
Chamomile tea is a natural way to get healthy and thick hair.
Black tea helps to get radical-free skin, and it also helps to delay the skin ageing process.
Ginger tea can give you antiseptic treatment and improve all kinds of skin impurities.
Green tea contains antioxidants, which help to remove toxins from the skin and prevent wrinkles.
Peppermint tea not only helps to reduce redness caused by acne, but it also prevents clogged pores from the skin.
Matcha tea contains antioxidants, which help to detoxify the skin.
Lavender tea has a calming effect on the skin, which is why you must drink it twice a week.
Hibiscus tea can help to detoxify the skin and improve hair growth.
Dandelion tea works best for your hair and skin health as it contains antioxidants that fight against ageing.
