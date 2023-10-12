10 Herbs for Luck, Wealth, and Prosperity

12 Oct, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Aloe soothes the skin and is auspicious

Bayberry is good luck-bringing and protects against bad energy

Rosemary boosts energy and draws in fresh opportunities

Ginger promotes prosperity and good health

Clove repels bad energy and brings wealth

Patchouli encourages prosperity and abundance

Cinnamon attracts success and good fortune

Violet attracts abundance and love

Acorns represent fertility and abundance

Chamomile promotes peace by calming the body and mind

