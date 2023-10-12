10 Herbs for Luck, Wealth, and Prosperity
12 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Aloe soothes the skin and is auspicious
Bayberry is good luck-bringing and protects against bad energy
Rosemary boosts energy and draws in fresh opportunities
Ginger promotes prosperity and good health
Clove repels bad energy and brings wealth
Patchouli encourages prosperity and abundance
Patchouli encourages prosperity and abundance
Cinnamon attracts success and good fortune
Violet attracts abundance and love
Acorns represent fertility and abundance
Chamomile promotes peace by calming the body and mind
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Snakes You Can Keep As Pets